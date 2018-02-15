Arsenal & Man Utd Reportedly Send Scouts to Watch Talented Benfica Attacker in Action

Arsenal have joined a growing list of admirers who are in the hunt for talented Benfica starlet Andrija Zivkovic.

French news publication Foot Mercato (h/t football.london) has alleged that the Gunners sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action against Rio Ave earlier in February as they run the rule over one of Europe's most in-demand players.

Arsenal could face serious competition for his signature if they make a move, however, with Premier League rivals Manchester United also chasing Zivkovic hard.

Arsene Wenger instructed his team's scouting network to conduct research on the Serbia international as he continues to look towards bringing the best youth prospects to north London.

Zivkovic helped Benfica secure the Super Liga title last term after he secured a free transfer switch from Partizan Belgrade in his homeland.

The right winger has notched three goals and 15 assists in 42 appearances over the past 18 months for the Portuguese giants and his all-round displays have attracted plenty of interest from overseas.

Despite having three-and-a-half years to run on his deal at Estadio da Luz, Zivkovic has a release clause fee in his contract of around £52.5m - cash that Arsenal and United could be willing to fork over to land the youngest player ever to feature for his senior national side.

Arsenal will hope that the lure of working with Wenger and regular first-team opportunities would sway Zivkovic into joining them over United, but the latter's good relationship with Benfica may scupper any potential plans.

United have picked up Victor Lindelof and Angel Di Maria from Benfica in recent years, while Nemanja Matic is another former star of the club who made his way to Old Trafford via Chelsea last summer.

Zivkovic, who can also play on the left wing or as an attacking midfielder, would also link up with Portuguese boss Jose Mourinho if he moved to the north west of England over the capital.

