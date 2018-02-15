Arsene Wenger Criticises UEFA Ruling Which Sees Star Striker Aubameyang Cup-Tied in Europa League

Arsene Wenger has publicly criticised UEFA's ruling that leaves record signing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible to play in the Gunners' Europa League campaign this term, despite the player not playing in the competition with Dortmund this season.



The ruling has been enforced because Aubameyang's former club technically entered the Europa League after they finished third in Group H - behind Real Madrid and Tottenham - and have now drawn Serie A side Atalanta in the round of 32.

With Lacazette out, Danny Welbeck is Arsenal's only real option up front on Thursday -- if he is fit to play -- as Aubameyang is cup tied. The only alternative is Nketiah (though that's not necessarily a bad choice). — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) February 13, 2018

Arsenal are currently short on attacking options for their upcoming clash against Ostersunds FK; with Alexandre Lacazette having been ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury, and Wenger has voiced his frustrations:





"Unanimously I know all clubs agree now that this rule has to disappear," he said at his press conference, "it doesn't make any sense."



Danny Welbeck is likely to take the role of lone striker, with previous starters Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez having departed the club in the January window, and Wenger says the English international is relishing the challenge:

"He looks sharper than he has in a long time, very sharp. [Central striker] is where I prefer him. It’s an opportunity for him to do well."

The Swedish minnows are one of the surprise packages in Europe this season, led by little-known English manager Graham Potter and managed to advance to the knockout stages from a group containing Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin and Galatasaray.