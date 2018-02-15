Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Vows to Get Back to Full Fitness With Barcelona Clash Looming

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is determined to get back to full fitness ahead of the club's huge Champions League clash with Barcelona next week.

The Spaniard returned from a niggling back injury to feature against West Brom on Monday from the bench, and he is now targeting a start against one of the most dangerous side's in Europe this season.

The 25-year-old knows all about the Blaugrana from his time with Real Madrid before joining the Blues last summer, and will be keen to use his experience to cause them some problems in the first leg.

Speaking to Movistar, as quoted by The Sport Review, Morata said: "I have to grit my teeth and do all that I can to return [to full fitness]. We have the Champions League tie [against Barcelona]."

Before that though, Morata and his teammates take on Hull in the FA Cup fifth round on Friday night, which could serve as a good opportunity to get some minutes under his belt before the Barca game next Tuesday.

Morata is keen to convince the Chelsea fans of his worth again, after tailing off in recent months after a bright start.

The Spain international hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge pretty quickly, but has scored just two Premier League goals since December 2.

With Olivier Giroud having signed in January, and Eden Hazard also able to play up front, there is now a growing need for Morata to get back amongst the goals, with Barcelona presenting him with the perfect opportunity.

