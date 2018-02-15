Conte Insists Morata Will Be 'Ready for Barcelona' & Reveals Plans to Ring Changes for Hull Clash

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed his intention to rotate his squad ahead of their FA Cup clash against Championship side Hull City.

The Italian tactician saw his side return to winning ways against West Brom on Monday night but has admitted that he cannot stick with the same group, given the congestion of fixtures his men are set to face.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"Yes, for sure, we have in front of us two weeks that are very tough," Conte told reporters on Thursday (H/T The Sun).

"For this reason, I think it's right to have a programme, to have a plan, to face these two tough weeks in the right way.

"But, at the same time, we want to try to go through to the next round in the FA Cup. When you start a season, every competition is a priority. We tried to do the same in the Carabao Cup and reached the semi-final."

Antonio Conte says David Luiz, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko are all out of tomorrow's game. There are a couple of other situations he needs to check on. #CHEHUL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 15, 2018

The former Juventus and Italy coach also stated that Spain striker Alvaro Morata will be ready for the upcoming Champions League match against Barcelona.

The forward only returned to action on Monday after spending nearly a month on the sidelines. And with a round of 16 fixture against the Spanish side coming up on Tuesday, Conte declared that the player will be raring to go.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Alvaro now has been training with us regularly, every day. His physical condition is improving," he added.

"Tomorrow's game he will play a part of the game. He will be ready for the game against Barcelona in the Champions League."