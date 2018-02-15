Joe Hart Open to European Switch Following Man City Ostracisation and West Ham Failure

West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly open to moving to another team in Europe, after failing to convince in London.

The on loan stopper from Manchester City has endured a disappointing campaign down south, and recently lost his place as number one to Adrian, and the Sun report that he is ready to quit English football in favour of a fresh start elsewhere on the continent.

Hart of course spent last season on loan at Torino following the arrival of Pep Guardiola, and had a decent temporary spell there.

The £120,000-a-week star will have one year left on his current deal at City after this season, and it is likely he will have to go out on loan again as opposed to moving permanently.

Unfortunately Hart's performances have not done him any favours in that regard, and teams will be wary about signing him up on a permanent contract, especially with his current wages.

An Etihad source said of the player: "Joe will do what is right for him and his young family.

"He long accepted his Man City career is over and values playing above everything else. There is still some chatter Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea could be interested but he’s been around long enough not to be waiting by the phone. He loved his experience of playing on the Continent and wouldn’t rule anything out at this stage."

Awkwardly for the former Shrewsbury Town youngster, his new lack of regular game time could well affect his chances of starting for England at the World Cup in Russia.

