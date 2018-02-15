Joey Barton Claims Arsenal Should Sign Newcastle Star Following Dominant Performance Against Man Utd

Ex-Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton has told Arsene Wenger that he should consider signing Jonjo Shelvey in the summer.

The midfielder put in a man of the match performance as the Magpies beat Manchester United 1-0 at St James' Park on Sunday, and, speaking on the TalkSPORT breakfast show, Barton insisted that the 25-year-old would be a good signing to bring to the Emirates Stadium.

Jonjo Shelvey - MOM

Touches: 84 (most for Newcastle)

Opposition half passes: 33 (most for Newcastle)

Tackles: 4 (most in match)

Shots: 2

Key passes: 2

5th win in his last 7 apps v Man Utd@NUFC win their 1st PL home game for 113 days pic.twitter.com/H46VcnXYFG — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 11, 2018

"I think he would be - this is going to sound mad - when I watch Arsenal and what Arsenal need, I think if somebody could teach Jonjo the role, that first receiver with that range of passing, that was what Xhaka was bought in as. Xhaka is too stiff for me," the 35-year-old said.

Barton does admit that Shelvey would need to learn more discipline in terms of tackling in order to fit in at a team like Arsenal, the England international has picked up five red and 54 yellow cards so far in his career.

"I think if somebody teaches him to hold in the middle of the park, somebody teaches him a bit of discipline in terms of his tackling and temperament, I think his range of passing could be ideal for somebody like Arsenal."

Shelvey earned rave reviews after his performance in the middle of the park in Newcastle's last outing against Manchester United, and will be an important performer for the Magpies as they aim to move away from the Premier League relegation zone.

They currently sit in 13th place, two points clear of the dreaded drop.