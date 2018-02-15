Leicester Target Thorgan Hazard Speaks of 'Appealing' Summer Move to the Premier League

Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard has had his say about transfer speculation over his future.

The brother of Chelsea star Eden has recently been linked with Leicester City, as a possible summer replacement for wantaway talisman Riyad Mahrez.

The 24-year-old spoke to Belgian football magazine Sport Foot, and outlined his desire to play in England. However, he also admitted that there are benefits to staying in Germany.

“England is appealing, but when you speak to players who play there, they also tell you that Germany seems like a great league. We have the best stadiums, the best infrastructures. The atmosphere is also ‘hotter’ than in England,” he said, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.





Leicester have reportedly identified the player as a replacement for Mahrez if he is to move on as expected during the summer.

🤙#MC27#TH10🇫🇷🇧🇪 @michaelcuisance A post shared by Thorgan10 (@thorgan10) on Jan 22, 2018 at 2:50am PST

Hazard plays in similar positions to the Algerian, having played on both the left wing, right wing and in the number 10 position for his club throughout this season. It is reported that Mönchengladbach would consider offers of around €30m for the attacker.





Hazard has also been linked with a move to link up with both of his brothers at Stamford Bridge, as his former club have an option to match any bid that is made.

Speaking about the speculation surrounding his future, the Belgian international added: "I listen to what is being said about me, but it’s not something I bother myself with. My father deals with off the pitch stuff.

"Apparently, a few clubs are interested, but we’ll analyse all that at the end of the season.”