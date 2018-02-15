Pep Guardiola Confirms Long-Term Injury Duo Set to Make Return in Crucial Final Stage of the Season

Manchester City's squad were handed a big boost as they welcomed four returning players from injury in the opening leg of their Champions League round of 16 draw against Basel.

Fabian Delph, David Silva, Vincent Kompany, and Leroy Sane all returned to action as City scored four in a dominant display over the Swiss side.

City are battling on all fronts this season as they remain in three cup competitions as well as their pursuit for a record breaking Premier League campaign. As the season reaches the crucial end stages, Pep Guardiola's men have been handed another great boost as they expect to see to return of two long-term absentees.

Guardiola has confirmed that we will see Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus again before the end of the season.

"Vinny [Kompany] is back, Delph is back, a lot of players came back from long-term injuries, it's good for everyone," said Guardiola, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"Jesus and Mendy are coming back - we’ll have almost the whole squad for that period when we will need everyone involved."

Left-back Benjamin Mendy has been sidelined since the end of September after suffering a knee ligament injury which would require surgery. Mendy was not expected to return until April, but is said to be in the final stages of his recovery.





Gabriel Jesus suffered a similar, but less serious, knee injury at the turn of the new year. The Brazilian has reportedly had the brace from his knee removed this month and is expected to return in time for the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal at the end of February.