Report Claims Pogba & Mourinho at Loggerheads Over Midfield Star's Role in Man Utd Team

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho are reportedly clashing heads over the Manchester United star's desire to play in a more attacking role.

The Daily Record has alleged that the powerful midfielder has urged his boss to change formation and incorporate a three-man central midfield - a ploy that would allow Pogba to get forward more often to both create and score goals.

Mourinho, however, is resisting the France international's plea to switch his defensive duties to a more attack-minded role in the team, and the issue is believed to have caused slight ructions in the dressing room between the pair.

Mourinho is said to have been left bemused by Pogba's decline in form since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez last month, and has substituted the 24-year-old in the defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle lately.

Pogba wasn't even selected in the starting lineup for the clash with Huddersfield at Old Trafford either, and suggests that the Portuguese manager is laying down a marker to the ex-Juventus man that he isn't untouchable.

Mourinho is said to hold the belief that, due to his physicality and quality on the ball, Pogba can play in any position in the heart of midfield, with his talents allowing him to dictate play further forward or more defensively on a game-by-game basis.

Paul Pogba "regrets returning to Manchester United" in the midst of a currently difficult relationship with José Mourinho, according to tomorrow's L'Équipe. — Get French Football (@GFFN) February 14, 2018

Pogba, though, wishes to influence matches higher up the park and his supposed failure to fully commit to Mourinho's tactical plans have frustrated the former Chelsea and Real Madrid gaffer.

Pogba missed a large portion of the early campaign due to a thigh injury and has also missed three Premier League games due to a red card suspension back in December.

Those absences mean that he has sat out 15 matches so far this term for the second-placed top flight outfit and, despite registering three goals and 10 assists in the 23 appearances he has made, Mourinho clearly wants more from his club's record signing.

