Spurs Line Up Huge Contract Extension for Pochettino as They Prepare for New White Hart Lane Era

Tottenham Hotspurs are believed to be working on a lucrative new contract offer for their manager Mauricio Pochettino, as they look to build for the future ahead of their move to the new White Hart Lane stadium next season.

As reported by the Telegraph, the Spurs board are desperate to hang onto the Argentine ace amid interest from a number of high profile clubs - such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain - and will look to significantly increase Pochettino's current £5.5m-per-year deal in exchange for his committed loyalty to the club.

200 - Mauricio Pochettino is overseeing his 200th game in charge of Tottenham in all competitions, winning 109, drawing 47 and losing 43 so far. Cherished. pic.twitter.com/OHZTs8WWzo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2018

Pochettino's side are in an excellent run of form, having followed-up their 1-0 Premier League win over their north London rivals Arsenal last weekend with a 2-2 draw against Juventus in the Champions League. Despite going 2-0 down after just eight minutes, Spurs showed a huge amount of determination to wrestle their way back into the driving seat of the two-leg match.

Despite failing to win a trophy since moving to the Premier League in 2013, Pochettino's impressive spell with Southampton followed by his revolution of Spurs has made him one of the most desired managers in European football. While the 45-year-old appears fully committed to Spurs for the time-being, a move to the Bernabéu could well materialise in the future.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are rumoured to have stepped-up their efforts to find an heir to their midfield talisman Andrés Iniesta - with Spurs ace Christian Eriksen emerging as a target for the Catalan giants. The Danish dynamo's tenacious approach to midfield play makes him a prime candidate for Barça - who are in the market for a technically-gifted, creative midfielder.