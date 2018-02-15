Supporters Trust Send Open Letter to Man Utd in Bid to Improve Dismal Atmosphere at Old Trafford

Manchester United Supporters' Trust have written an open letter to group managing director Richard Arnold in order to raise issues in regards to atmosphere at Old Trafford.

United manager Jose Mourinho has recently criticised the subdued atmosphere at home games, and now the organisation, known by the acronym MUST have stepped in to suggest measures that could be taken to improve the noise at home games.

The way @Alexis_Sanchez looks at Old Trafford 😍 pic.twitter.com/ikaDbdVqvd — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 14, 2018

In the trust's open letter, the reasons for the decline in the atmosphere has been suggested.





"Both of our hardcore vocal ends have been impacted over a number of years by the Family Stand and executive facilities expanding across the Stretford End and the current expansion of the disabled section across East Lower," the letter said.

Also highlighted was the need to attract younger fans to the stadium, by making tickets more affordable for the younger generation.

OPEN LETTER TO MANCHESTER UNITED FROM M.U.S.T - OLD TRAFFORD ATMOSPHERE & STADIUM DEVELOPMENThttps://t.co/V02B0Auofl#mufc pic.twitter.com/oJ7pCcNRTd — M.U.S.T (@MU_ST) February 14, 2018

"Actions are needed to attract and retain the next generation of young fans. While recent reductions in season ticket prices for young adults were welcome, many are still priced out of attending on a regular basis, especially during the crucial transition period to full adult prices, leading to an ongoing rise in the average age of season ticket holders."

MUST additionally make it clear that they would like to see safe standing implemented at Old Trafford.

"We welcome your public support for Safe Standing and hope to see Manchester United leading the way in progressing towards its implementation.

"The inclusion of safe standing capacity, in key areas including the Stretford End, is wanted by many supporters and would be an important enabler for co-locating larger groups of friends and for cheaper ticket prices."



