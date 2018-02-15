Tottenham Weighing Up 1-Year Contract Extension for Injury Ravaged Erik Lamela

Tottenham are reportedly seriously weighing up whether to activate a clause to extend Erik Lamela's contract at the club by a further year.

According to ESPN FC, the 25-year-old's current deal - signed upon his arrival from Roma in 2013 - is set to expire next year, but the club have the option to trigger a further 12 month extension which would commit Lamela to the club until the summer of 2020.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The Argentina international has been hit by a plague of injuries in recent years having succumbed to chronic issues in both hips, leading to over a year on the sidelines.

As a result Tottenham are cautious of extending his terms as they remain wary of his susceptibility to picking up injuries. It has ensured the 25-year-old, alongside Toby Alderweireld, remain the only senior players at the club not to sign a new long-term contract since the start of last season.

Lamela’s contract, signed in 2013, was a 4+2. It is now a 4+2+1 but Spurs haven’t decided on the final year just yet. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) February 15, 2018

However, Lamela has earned his place back in Mauricio Pochettinho's side in recent weeks, where he was entrusted to start in Tottenham's impressive 2-2 Champions League draw with Juventus on Tuesday - having staved off stiff competition from Son Heung-min and new signing Lucas Moura.





Tottenham are aware that Lamela has attracted interest from Premier League rivals and clubs throughout Italy and a one-year extension would hand Spurs an advantage in negotiations should they consider an offer from another club.

Mal comienzo pero orgulloso de la actitud del equipo y para conseguir el empate 💪💪 Se define en Wembley. Vamos!



Bad start but proud of this team’s attitude to turn it around! It comes down to Wembley! ⚽ #COYS #THFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/zyzLsfr4wx — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) February 13, 2018

Spurs know that Lamela has previously made it clear that he is happy at the club and is focused on cementing his place to earn a World Cup spot in the summer, as a result they would not be open to any bid which they consider to be less than his market value should the situation arise.

Lemela has made over 120 appearances for Tottenham since his arrival in 2013, where he has gone on to score 17 goals for the club.