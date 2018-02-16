Arsenal & Spurs Target Confirms He Has Agreement to Leave Bordeaux This Summer

Arsenal and Tottenham target Malcom has revealed that he will almost definitely be on the move in summer after striking an agreement with current club Bordeaux to let him leave at the end of the ongoing 2017/18 season.





The 20-year-old, Brazilian, who has also been linked with Manchester United in the past, was thought to be a serious target for both of the Premier League's north London clubs during the recent January transfer window last month.

Neither side could strike a deal, with Arsenal adding Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their attacking ranks, while Tottenham took Lucas Moura instead. But with Malcom now set to leave Bordeaux, they might each be making a play once more.

"Yes, there was a promise that I will be negotiating in June. I will choose the team, and Bordeaux will let me go," Malcom is quoted as saying by Brazilian outlet UOL.

Ultimately, he was persuaded to stay with the French club, who are battling for a Europa League place in Ligue 1, until the end of the season. Malcom felt like he owed that to Bordeaux after they gave him a European stage on which to perform, but his ambition is bigger.

"I wanted to be out to pursue new goals," the youngster explained.

"But I also have to remember that Bordeaux helped me a lot. I gave them my word that I would continue to have more time to think about which club I will play. Those three or four months will make a lot of difference."

Playing as a winger, Malcom has scored eight times in 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season.