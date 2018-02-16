Arsene Wenger Insists He Will 'Respect His Contract' Amidst Arsenal Exit Talk

Arsene Wenger has hit back at reports he could leave Arsenal this summer after he insisted he always 'respects his contracts'.

The Frenchman was the subject of media speculation earlier this week as claims were made against him seeing out the remainder of his two-year deal at the Emirates, amid pressure from sponsors over a need to make the Champions League.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, however, Wenger refuted this suggestions and pointed to his loyalty to the Gunners throughout his 21-year career in north London as a reason why nobody should believe the tabloid rumours.

He remarked: “I have always respected my contracts. I would like to remind you I said no to all the biggest clubs in the world to respect my contract so that’s always what I try to do.

“After that we have as well to accept in our job that the future is the future but for me that’s to win the next game. We have to perform better in every single game and show until the end of the season a complete hunger to win every single game. That’s what it’s about for us.

“The players who came in, have they the quality to give us something special? Yes. But it is about proving that on the field.”

Arsenal sought to strengthen their backroom team to aid Wenger last summer by bringing in a new head of recruitment, head of football relations and experts in fitness and contractual deals.

That new team has led to the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all joining Arsenal since last June, and a new improved deal for contract rebel Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners have seen former stars such as Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott depart during the same time, but Wenger added that he felt his senior squad was much stronger now with the additions to - and departures from - his first team.

The 67-year-old said: “That’s all to prove now. I say yes but we lost a game at Spurs 1-0. What is in front of us is what we have to show until the end of the season.”