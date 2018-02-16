Chelsea Winger Willian Name Drops La Liga Giants While Discussing 'Dream' Move

Chelsea winger Willian has openly discussed a possible move away from the club after speaking of his apparent desire to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona, describing it as 'everybody's dream' to sign with either of the Spanish Clásico giants.

The 29-year-old, who has been with Chelsea since 2013, also namedropped Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in comments made to Brazilian media, as well as revealing a desire to play for boyhood club Corinthians again before he retires.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"They are the two biggest clubs in the world," he is quoted as saying by UOL on the subject of Real and Barça. "They are the clubs with the most visibility, it is everybody's dream."

He added: "Of course there are other big clubs, there is Bayern and PSG, but [Barca and Real] are different."

Formerly of Anzhi Makachkala in Russia after a successful spell in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk, Willian was on the verge of joining Tottenham in the summer of 2013 before Chelsea snatched him away from their Premier League rivals at the 11th hour.

He played an important role as Chelsea won a fourth Premier League title in 2014/15 and was one of only a few individuals whose game didn't drop the following season.

Willian played 34 times in the Premier League last season as the club reclaimed the title, albeit mostly as a substitute. He has often been a substitute again so far in 2017/18, starting only half of the 26 games he's featured in.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Competition for his place may even grow if Chelsea go ahead with a rumoured approach for 20-year-old Watford winger Richarlison.





Ultimately, it appears Willian wants to finish his career 'at least' one more year back home.

"Sometimes it comes to my head [to defend Corinthians]. I would like to end my career [at the club] and play for at least another year," he explained.