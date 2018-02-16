Dejan Lovren Insists Liverpool's Deadly Front Line Can Fire Them to Champions League Glory

Liverpool's Croatian centre back Dejan Lovren has claimed their attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino can help to fire them to a sixth Champions League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men already have one foot in the quarter final of Europe's premier competition following an emphatic 5-0 victory over Porto at the Estadio do Dragao where the Reds attacking triumvirate notched all five goals between them.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

So far, Liverpool are the leading goal scorers in the Champions League, notching 28 goals since the start of the group stages, and Reds defender Dejan Lovren sees no reason as to why the Merseyside outfit can't claim become European champions should they continue their current run of form, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"Why can't we?" Lovren said. "It was brilliant. It was serious football and we showed we can manage the game from the first until the last minute and this is what we need through the whole season.

"I think we have learned from our mistakes. We have so much quality so we can beat everyone if we are on our top level — as simple as that."

Liverpool's goal scoring exploits have earned them a great deal of praise this season, with Salah, Mane and Firmino notching 63 goals between them across all competitions, helping them to third place in the Premier League and all but guaranteeing their passage to the last eight of the Champions League.

Liverpool's second leg of their tie against Porto comes at Anfield on Tuesday March 6, with the Reds looking forward to their first appearance in the quarter finals of the Champions League since the 2008/09 campaign.