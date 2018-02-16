Dijon Hit Back at Adrien Rabiot's Jibe Following PSG Champions League Last-16 Defeat

Dijon have hit back at Adrien Rabiot and Paris Saint-Germain after his jibe regarding his side's 8-0 win over their fellow Ligue 1 outfit in build up to their 3-1 Champions League defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday.





A Cristiano Ronaldo brace and Marcelo volley in response to the 22-year-old midfielder breaking the deadlock leaves Unai Emery's outfit with much to do during the return leg at the Parc des Princes next month if they are to avoid successive exits in the last-16 to Spanish opposition.





The five-times capped France international was left understandably frustrated with certain teammates following the defeat, and after the match was not afraid to air his grievances.

"It's all well and good putting eight goals past Dijon, but it's in matches like this that you have to stand up and be counted", Rabiot said to BeIN Sports, as quoted by The Mirror.

However, the Ligue 1 side were not best pleased with the former Manchester City youth player's comments, and took to Twitter to respond in hilarious fashion.

On a tout fait pour mettre le @PSG_inside en confiance avant le @realmadrid.... Et voilà comment ils nous remercient ! 😂😂



Bon du coup on a quand même parlé du #DFCO en soirée @ChampionsLeague ! pic.twitter.com/UgG5Oz81Z2 — Dijon FCO (@DFCO_Officiel) February 14, 2018

"We did everything to give PSG confidence before Real Madrid... And this is how they thank us!", they stated.

Rabiot meanwhile continued to slam his teammates after yet another disappointing showing on the grandest stage.

Thoughts on PSG last night:



Emery got it completely wrong. Lo Celso inclusion proved an occasion too big. PSG over reliance on Neymar is worrying, they seemed to rush the ball to him too often & was very little cohesion between the front 3. Cavani isolated. — Cameron Maher (@CamMaher95) February 15, 2018

"I am disappointed", he added. "We started by producing the match that we needed to. We always say the same things, we always do the same things, and in the end, we are always floored in the same way."

It seems frictions within the Paris camp are building ever more, but Emery's men will have to attempt to put those differences aside when they meet Real Madrid again on March 6.