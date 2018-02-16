Former Man Utd Target Felipe Anderson Linked With Chelsea Switch After Fallout With Lazio Boss

Chelsea could be set to swoop for Lazio playmaker and former Manchester United target Felipe Anderson in the summer, according to reports in Italy.





United have been long-term admirers of the young Brazilian, but their interest has cooled in recent months. The recent arrival of Alexis Sanchez has left them with plenty of attacking options, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford all targeting a first-team place too.

DANIEL MIHAILESCU/GettyImages

Il Messaggero report, via talkSPORT, that it is now the London club that hold an interest in signing the 24-year-old - as they look to sign a creative midfielder in the summer.





The Brazilian has long been linked with a move to England after a number of impressive seasons in Serie A. He has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in 9 league appearances for Lazio this year though, after an early-season knee injury.

The injury may also play a key factor in any transfer deal, having recurred several times over the last 12 months.

Anderson, who has been capped once by Brazil, was left out of the 4-1 defeat to Napoli last weekend following a row with coach Simone Inzaghi, with the Naples club also said to be keeping tabs on the situation. He did however return to the squad for Thursday night's Europa League clash with Steaua Bucharest.

The row, though, has only added further fuel to transfer speculation, with Lazio likely to ask for a fee in-excess of €30m for a player signed from Santos in 2013 for €7.8m.