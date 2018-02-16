Genoa vs Inter Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Prediction & More

Inter will be desperate to come away from Genoa with three points on Saturday as they chase a top three finish this term. That's easier said than done though, considering Genoa came out victorious the reverse fixture in May.

I Rossoblu have also won back-to-back Serie A games and are coming into this home clash full of confidence against Luciano Spalletti's side.

⏱ | FT Inter 2-1 Bologna (@Edercitadin7, #Karamoh)



BACK IN BUSINESS! Yann #Karamoh the star! We're back to winning ways and move up to third! ✌⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/LQZnbzWpCk — Inter (@Inter_en) February 11, 2018

I Nerazzurri have stuttered in recent times after a solid title challenge early in the season and have drawn five of their six league games, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last five appearances.

Classic Encounter





In May 2015, Genoa defeated Inter 3-2 in one of the most exciting Serie A clashes that term.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Inter talisman Mauro Icardi broke the deadlock on the day in the 19th minute, finessing the ball into the far corner after Hernanes' cross from the left byline fell kindly to him. Leonardo Pavoletti equalised just four minutes later with a 25-yard stunner - in his fourth successive match.

Former Genoa fan favourite Rodrigo Palacio put the away side ahead on the half-hour mark; beating the offside trap and dispatching his one vs. one. The momentum shifted again though, as Maxime Lestienne latched onto a loose touch from goalkeeper Samir Handanovic and converted from close range.

A reinvigorated Inter came out the far better side after the interval and pushed for the winning goal, hitting the woodwork twice in the process, but the underdogs snatched a dramatic late winner in the 88th minute through a Kucka header after a Genoa free-kick.

Key Battle



MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The key battle in this fixture will likely play out between Marco Icardi and Nicolas Spolli in Genoa's defensive third.



The Argentine talisman has netted 18 league goals already this term and is Inter's most destructive force in the final third by some margin. Likely to occupy the central defensive role between Davide Biraschi and Emilijus Zubas, Spolli will be tasked with hindering Icardi on the top of Davide Ballardini's agenda.

Team News





Internazionale will be without 33-year-old veteran defender Miranda on the day. The Brazilian is expected to return towards the end of February after suffering with abductor issues.

Genoa could welcome back forward ace Giuseppe Rossi and Aleandro Rosi to the squad after extended absences for both.

Miguel Veloso and Armando Izzo are unavailable for the home side, with Veloso having a muscle injury while Izzo recovers from a serious knee issue.

Predicted Line-ups:





Genoa: Perin, Zukanovic, Spolli, Biraschi, Pereira, Laxalt, Hiljemark, Bertolacci, Rigoni,

Galabinov, Pandev





Inter Milan: Handanovic, Cancelo, Skriniar, Ranocchia, D’Ambrosio, Vecino, Valero,

Karamoh, Brozovic, Rafinha, Icardi