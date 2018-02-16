James Rodriguez has bullishly claimed that Bayern Munich are 'favorites' to land this season's Champions League title.

The Colombia international joined the German giants on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid last summer, and has featured in every game in the continental club tournament during the campaign.

Speaking via ESPN about his side's chances of picking up their first Champions League trophy since the 2012/13 season, Rodriguez stated that there was no reason why Jupp Heynckes' men couldn't lift their sixth European Cup despite the talented teams left in the competition.

He said: "Bayern is my favorite to win the Champions League. We have a super team with top players. Why shouldn't we win the Champions League?"

Bayern have only lost one and drawn one of their 23 matches under Heynckes since he replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the helm for a third term in the dugout, and there's little to argue against Rodriguez's comments given their superb form under the veteran manager.

The 26-year-old, who was tentatively linked with a permanent switch to the Premier League with Liverpool last month, has been integrating into life in the German capital by having German lessons two or three times a week so he can converse with his teammates.

Rodriguez, though, added that Heynckes' own fluency in Spanish had helped him settle into life at the Allianz Arena more after the 70-year-old had commented that the ex-Porto and Monaco star had struggled to socialize upon his immediate arrival.

Rodriguez added: "That Heynckes [speaking Spanish] has helped a great deal to integrate better into the game."

Heynckes had said: "James Rodriguez doesn't speak German. German football is very different to football in South America. It is a very difficult situation for a young player.

"However, he should know that he can count on my support and my help because I like technically gifted players. And I believe he has a lot of talent.

"I've seen his games for Real Madrid but I don't know him personally. When they come back [from the international break], I'm going to talk with them a lot and give them some advice."