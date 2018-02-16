Real Madrid midfield ace Toni Kroos could miss his side's Champions League last-16 return leg with Paris Saint-Germain after suffering knee ligament damage that will reportedly see him sidelined for at least two weeks.

The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Los Blancos secured a two-goal buffer over the French capital side with a 3-1 win, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace and a Marcelo volley.

The German international was imperative in Zinedine Zidane's outfit entering half-time on level terms, after Adrien Rabiot had opened the scoring for the visitors. His quick thinking from a short corner offered Giovani Lo Celso no other option than to haul his opposition man down inside the area, resulting in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner slamming home for his first of the evening.

However, according to the Real Madrid's official website, Kroos could well be set to miss the all-important return leg at the Parc des Princes on March 6, after suffering lateral ligament damage.

"Following tests carried out on Toni Kroos by the Sanitas Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprained to the exterior lateral ligament in the left knee. His recovery will continue to be assessed", the statement read.

While no definitive timeframe has been established by the club, medical sources consulted by Spanish news outlet AS claim that the midfielder is set to be sidelined for at least two weeks, with others stating it can take up to six weeks for a full recovery.

Marco Asensio could well profit from the 28-year-old's suffering, with the 22-year-old certainly throwing himself into contention after playing a part in his side's second and third goals in midweek.