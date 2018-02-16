Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Urges Arsenal to Take Europa League 'Very Seriously'

Following a disappointing season in their previous campaign, Arsenal find themselves playing in the Europa League.

Arsene Wenger made it clear at the start of the season that he would use the European fixtures as a chance to rotate his squad, but former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard believes they should take the competition more seriously.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Whilst working as a pundit on BT Sport (via Sport Review), Gerrard said Arsenal should not take the European competition for granted, bearing in mind the Gunners' domestic form.

"They have to take (the Europa League) very seriously and try to do what Manchester United did last year and go all the way," the former England captain stated.

In addition to this, Gerrard added: "Top four is not looking very good."

ROBERT HENRIKSSON/GettyImages

Arsenal have certainly underperformed this season yet again, sitting sixth in the Premier League and seven points behind north London rivals Tottenham.

With 11 games to go and a run of tough fixtures, it is unlikely that the Gunners will reach the top four. Therefore, it is pivotal for the Gunners to win the Europa League, which grants the north London side an automatic place in the Champions League.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In recent years, both Chelsea and Manchester United have been successful in the Europa League, winning the competition in 2013 and 2017 respectively.

Nonetheless, Arsenal will likely progress after defeating Swedish side Östersunds FK 3-0 in the first leg of their round of 32 tie.