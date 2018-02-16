Liverpool Tipped to Stick With Karius With Roma's Alisson Rated at World Record Fee

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could well place his goalkeeping faith in Loris Karius as the Reds' long-term number one, rather than turning to the transfer market to make an expensive signing.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Roma stopper Alisson in recent weeks and months, with the latest gossip even claiming that talks over a possible have begun.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

But with Roma's asking price thought to be €70m (£62m), world record territory for a goalkeeper, it may be that the Anfield club rethink their strategy and stick with Karius instead.

The 24-year-old German has impressed since replacing Simon Mignolet as the regular starter between the posts and the Daily Telegraph notes that spending big on a new goalkeeper this summer is seen as 'increasingly unlikely'.

Liverpool will likely have to sign a goalkeeper given that Mignolet is expected to leave in search of a starting job elsewhere, but it is expected to be an understudy not a marquee acquisition.

After a difficult first season in England following his 2016 move from Mainz, during which he was dropped as a result of two disastrous performances against Bournemouth and West Ham, Karius began his second Reds campaign on the bench.

He played early in the season against Arsenal and again in the 0-0 draw with West Brom in mid-December. After also playing in the Premier League against Leicester, Karius was favoured for the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby against Everton and has started every game since.

Liverpool have kept back-to-back clean sheets in consecutive Premier League away games, while Karius, who has always been the Champions League starter this season, got another shutout when the Reds hammered Porto 5-0 away from home this week.