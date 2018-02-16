On-Loan Sevilla Striker Sandro Ramirez Makes Everton Return Unlikely With Latest Comments

Sandro Ramirez is apparently not keen to return to Everton at the end of the season, and would prefer to stay in Sevilla for next season.

The 22-year-old striker was sent on loan by the Toffees during the January transfer window, after failing to make an impact since joining the club for £5.25m in summer.

Now it seems the former Malaga star has revealed that he wants to make his move to Sevilla permanent once his loan comes to an end.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Regarding his loan move, Sandro said (via the Liverpool Echo): "I've been here for two weeks and I want to continue to next season at Sevilla."

The Spanish striker failed to settle at Goodison Park, contributing to just a single goal in his half season.

However, Everton boss Sam Allardyce remains hopeful that the club can hold onto the Spanish striker, as he claimed that he would be far more successful and settle into the side once he gets a full pre-season under his belt next season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"There's more players that don't work in their first season than work. So contrary to what everybody thinks, players from abroad don't work in their first season, they fail more than they succeed, that's across the board and at every club," he said.

"It's season two that really counts. You want them to work in season. You can't be patient because nobody will let you be patient but in year two, who knows?"

Despite sitting ninth in the table, Everton are just seven points above the relegation zone and they will need to provide some consistently good results if they have a chance of staying up.



