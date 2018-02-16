Man Utd Confirm Defensive Star Will Return at Huddersfield After 3-Month Absence With Ankle Injury

Jose Mourinho has revealed that Eric Bailly is fit to return to action and may feature in the club's FA Cup fifth round tie with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Ivorian has been sidelined since the 1-0 loss to Chelsea in early November, where he picked up an ankle injury. And when speaking to MUTV in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Mourinho gave the news every United fan wanted to hear - while United themselves confirmed the news on their website.

Jose Mourinho has told #MUTV that Eric Bailly is fit and ready for Saturday's @EmiratesFACup tie with Huddersfield, but Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford are ruled out. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2kYMI6Svb8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2018

It will be a return to the side which is well received by supporters. The centre-back partnership of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling has been targeted for particular criticism in his absence, most recently following the shaky performances of the pair in the shock 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.





Mourinho added that his side must be wary of Saturday's opponents, saying: ''We did it very, very serious so obviously Huddersfield is a much better team than Yeovil, obviously they have different ambitions.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

''Yeovil wanted to be a giant killer, Huddersfield wants to progress and try to make something beautiful in the cup.





''So we have to be ready and we played Huddersfield very recently, a couple of weeks ago, we know who they are how they try to play, we lost this season in their stadium so we can’t be caught by surprise.''

Manchester United are clearly taking the FA Cup very seriously this season and will be hoping that Bailly brings some much needed stability to United's back four.