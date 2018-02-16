Mauricio Pochettino Shrugs Off Roy Keane Criticism After Branding Tottenham as 'Embarrassing'

Mauricio Pochettino has turned the other cheek after Roy Keane criticised both Tottenham and Liverpool earlier this week.

The Irishman spoke of how "embarrassing" it was that both clubs have only won two league cups between them in the last decade, on ITV's Champions League highlights show on Wednesday night.

The criticism came not long after Liverpool impressively dismantled FC Porto at Estádio do Dragão and subsequently placed one foot in the quarter-finals.

Spurs also picked up an admirable result in fighting back to salvage a draw against Juventus in Turin, where Pochettino claims his side were superior. Keane, however, believes clubs of such a size - especially Liverpool - should be winning more silverware, which Pochettino refused to condemn in his press conference.





Pochettino said: "He [Keane] explained the reality. The adjectives that he put into this comment, I am going to say nothing, because it is his opinion."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Pochettino also complimented the former Manchester United midfielder on his career, adding: "I loved watching Roy play because he was passionate and a fantastic player. I have nothing to say about opinion.

"I respect his opinion. I love how he played with passion and energy."





Spurs still have a shot at the FA Cup which they have not won in 27 years as they face Rochdale at the weekend, aiming to make the quarters of the competition as well as in Europe.