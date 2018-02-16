Newcastle Officials Spotted in Portugal as Rumours Mount Over Swoop for Porto Duo

Newcastle United had scouts present at Porto's Champions League round of 16 tie against Liverpool this week, but it is unclear who the Magpies had their eye on.

Newcastle have previously been linked with veteran shot-stopper Iker Casillas and clinical frontman Vincent Aboubakar, however neither player featured on the night due to managerial selection and injury respectively.

According to Portuguese sports newspaper A Bolo via Sport Witness, however, this is not the first time Newcastle have sent over representatives to the north of Portugal and the Premier League club could well be set for an audacious double swoop for the Porto pair.

Rafa Benitez's side have struggled to establish a settled number one goalkeeper this season, with Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow rotating between the sticks.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are also in desperate need for a new centre forward, with joint leading scorers Joselu and Ayoze Perez bagging just four goals apiece so far this campaign.

The January loan signings of Martin Dúbravka and Islam Slimani are unlikely to appease the St James' Park faithful, therefore summer swoops for legendary goalkeeper Casillas and the goalscoring Aboubakar would surely be welcomed.

It has also been reported that a number of other scouts from Premier League sides were present at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday night, however they are unlikely to be satisfied with what they saw as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool swept Porto aside in a 5-0 drubbing.