Paul Pogba Linked With Shock Real Madrid Move After Alleged Mourinho Disputes

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is being linked with a shock summer move to Real Madrid in a deal that would exceed the £89m that saw him return to England from Juventus in 2016. This has come about after allegations that he regrets joining the Old Trafford club.

It has been rumoured this week that Pogba is in disagreement with manager Jose Mourinho over his position, sparked by a lengthy pitchside discussion between their pair during United's loss against Tottenham last month - Pogba was substituted shortly afterwards.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Sun is now boldly claiming that Real Madrid, who were in the market for the French international in 2016 but left unable to compete with United, are planning to make an 'audacious bid' at the end of the season.

The tabloid notes that United have no intention of selling Pogba, and even if they did it would cost Real at least £120m - with only a handful of players in the world ever sold for more. It is also said that Pogba has no intention of quitting, although Real will likely keep monitoring him.

A story from the Daily Telegraph will ease any growing fears United fans may have, with the newspaper stating that Pogba, a key figure this season despite mixed recent performances, is 'committed to working through any differences of opinion' with his manager.

The Telegraph even states that super agent Mino Raiola, who represents Pogba and is rarely one to shy away from the spotlight in defence of his clients, was 'baffled' when approached for comment about alleged the falling out and any 'regrets' over choosing United.