Pep Guardiola Issues Spiky Response to Question on Yaya Toure Absence as Doubts Over Future Grow

Manchester City have been enjoying an unprecedented amount of success this season, running away alone in the race for the Premier League title, as well as still competing in all available cup competitions, both on the domestic and European stage.

And after Tuesday's 4-0 rout against Swiss Super League side FC Basel at St Jakob-Park, the Citizens have all but secured their passage to the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Subsequently, City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his side after effectively dispatching their opposition and setting up a favourable lead to take into the second leg of the tie. However, the Spaniard's mood changed when the absence of Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure was mentioned.

Upon being question as to why the 34-year-old midfielder was left out of the squad that travelled to Switzerland, Guardiola answered frankly, via M.E.N., confirming he had been off ill and had only participated in "one or two training sessions".

When asked about whether the veteran midfielder would be included in the FA Cup fifth round tie against Bolton Wanderers the City boss bluntly responded: "It depends on him".

Such an unwavering, stony response was in stark contrast to the praise lauded upon Leroy Sane, who made a return to training five weeks ahead of schedule, with the German youngster fighting through discomfort to be involved with the team.

Subsequently, speculation has grown as to whether Toure's time with City is coming to an end.

Although the midfielder still has one year remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, he has been a far from prominent figure in the Citizen's season thus far, chalking up only five substitute appearances in the Premier League.

And should the Ivory Coast international miss City's clash against WIgan on Monday night, there are many speculating he won't be capable of finding his way back into Guardiola's plans for this campaign.