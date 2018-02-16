Phil Thompson Claims the PL Hasn't Seen a Winger as Prolific as Salah Since Ronaldo's Man Utd Days

Mohamed Salah has had a truly exceptional season during his first campaign at Merseyside, and it definitely hasn't gone unnoticed.

Liverpool legend and now Sky Sports pundit, Phil Thompson, is convinced that current star Salah is producing similar numbers to that of world beater Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Whilst writing a column for Sky Sports (via HITC), Thompson discussed the "phenomenal" Egyptian, who has scored a staggering 29 goals this season.

Regarding Salah's form this season, Thompson said: "It is just absolutely phenomenal what Salah is doing though. We haven't seen a winger score this amount of goals since Cristiano Ronaldo was in the Premier League."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

During Ronaldo's final season at Manchester United before his big money move to Real Madrid, the Portuguese winger contributed to 18 goals. In addition to this, the Real Madrid superstar won his first Ballon d'Or during that season.

On the other hand, Salah has scored 22 league goals this season, four more than the then world player of the year. Furthermore, the Egyptian winger still has eleven more games to secure himself the Premier League Golden Boot.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Regarding this award, Salah faces some fierce competition for the top spot - with both Harry Kane and Sergio Agüero in contention. However, it is certainly impressive that a winger is providing healthy competition for proven strikers in the Premier League.

The Egyptian winger will look to extend his goal tally in their next fixture. Liverpool will be taking on West Ham at Anfield and Salah will certainly be looking forward to this one as he scored two within the reverse fixture.