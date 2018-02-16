Premier League Clubs Swarm as Espanyol 'Resigned' to Selling Everton Target Caricol in the Summer

Espanyol are reportedly resigned to selling promising left-back Aaron Martin Caricol at the end of the season, and for less than his rumoured €30m (£27m) buyout clause.

Everton are one club that have been specifically linked with a possible approach for the 20-year-old, while a report from Marca suggests there are numerous un-named teams from the Premier League are keeping an interested eye on him.

Marca's story explains that Espanyol don't see a potential sale as being harmful to the team as a whole, especially after 28-year-old Didac Vila returned to the club last summer after spells at AC Milan and AEK Athens.

While Caricol is still under contract until the summer of 2022, Espanyol are said to be 'confident' of finding a buyer willing to pay somewhere between €10m and €15m; a relative bargain in today's transfer market.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

The 20-year-old has been a regular for Espanyol ever since making his first-team debut in October 2016. He has played for Spain at various junior age groups and was even called up to represent the Catalunya national team alongside Sergi Roberto and Xavi later that year.

With Leighton Baines recently celebrating his 33rd birthday shortly before Christmas, Aaron Martin Caricolcould prove to be the perfect long-term replacement for the Everton veteran.

