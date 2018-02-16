Sergio Aguero Named January Player of the Month as Eddie Howe Pips Pep Guardiola to Manager's Award

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been named January's Premier League Player of the Month following a fine run of form which saw him net five times in his four top-flight outings.

However, there were no such celebrations for boss Pep Guardiola, who missed out for the first time since September after being beaten to the prize by Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

The 29-year-old started 2018 by getting his name on the scoresheet during the Citizens' 3-1 win over Watford, before providing an assist during his side's 4-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield eight days later.

However, it was during the runaway league leaders' 3-1 victory at home to Newcastle United where the Argentine truly shone, bagging the perfect hat-trick before adding an extra solitary stoppage time strike as West Bromwich Albion were tossed aside 3-0.

The award is Aguero's fifth of his career, which places the dangerous talisman just one behind both Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane who lead the way as the all-time frontrunners.

However, there was no such success for boss Guardiola this month, with the Catalonian pipped to the prize by Bournemouth leader Howe, bringing an end to the Etihad Stadium chief's four-month winning spell.

Congratulations, Eddie Howe! 👏



The @afcbournemouth boss has been named @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for January#PLawards pic.twitter.com/sxdvpzlR0W — Premier League (@premierleague) February 16, 2018

The Englishman received the recognition after orchestrating emphatic victories over Arsenal and Chelsea before earning draws with Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.

"It's a nice feeling. I realise how big January was for us", the 40-year-old told the Daily Mail after picking up the award.

"The Christmas period leading into the New Year is a big moment of a season and we've had a really good run.

7 - Before losing to Huddersfield, Eddie Howe led Bournemouth to their longest ever unbeaten run in the @premierleague (W4 D3), including beating both Arsenal and Chelsea in January. Cherry. pic.twitter.com/mjsPW2F54O — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2018

"From the start of the month we were in a very difficult position. It looks slightly better but still got a lot more work to do."

Due to their unbeaten run during the month of January, which eventually turned into the longest in the club's history within the Premier League, Bournemouth now sit mid-table, five points clear of the drop zone with the crucial visit of Newcastle United to the south coast up next for Howe's men on February 24.