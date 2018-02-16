Taxi for West Brom! Twitter Reacts as Four Unnamed Players Allegedly Steal Spanish Cab

By 90Min
February 16, 2018

It would appear things may have gone from bad to worse for West Brom this week as reports have emerged linking four unnamed players to a taxi cab highjacking in Spain. 

The four players allegedly involved used a McDonald's 'drive thru' in order to depart without the driver, though it is still unclear how this was achieved during the early hours of Thursday morning.  

Alan Pardew and his bottom of the league squad were out in Spain this week for warm weather training after losing their 13th fixture of the season on Monday night and will be hosting fellow relegation battlers Huddersfield on Saturday. 


This sort of story is just perfect for social media and Twitter users have proved reliable once again to bring us the laughs... 

Be sure to keep an eye out for Pardew's four unusual squad rotations this weekend...

