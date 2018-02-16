Taxi for West Brom! Twitter Reacts as Four Unnamed Players Allegedly Steal Spanish Cab

It would appear things may have gone from bad to worse for West Brom this week as reports have emerged linking four unnamed players to a taxi cab highjacking in Spain.

The four players allegedly involved used a McDonald's 'drive thru' in order to depart without the driver, though it is still unclear how this was achieved during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Alan Pardew and his bottom of the league squad were out in Spain this week for warm weather training after losing their 13th fixture of the season on Monday night and will be hosting fellow relegation battlers Huddersfield on Saturday.





This sort of story is just perfect for social media and Twitter users have proved reliable once again to bring us the laughs...

West Brom have stolen as many taxis under Alan Pardew as they’ve won Premier League games #wba — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) February 16, 2018

What went through those West Brom players minds right before they decide to nick a taxi in Barcelona... pic.twitter.com/xxx7bBkBax — Andrew Headspeath (@Andy_Headspeath) February 16, 2018

loooool west brom absolute shambles club — rhianne (@rhianneex) February 16, 2018

This is fake news, there's only one player at West Brom.#WBA pic.twitter.com/mFT9sQ54xs — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) February 16, 2018

Right, which four West Brom players was it that nicked a taxi from Maccies drive-thru in Barcelona?



Favs to be in the four:

Jake Livermore - 4/6

Hal-Robson Kanu - EVS

Grzegorz Krychowiak - 11/8

Chris Brunt - 2/1 — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) February 16, 2018

More pictures are been released of the West Brom stolen taxi incident in Spain. pic.twitter.com/lag8cXwCp6 — Wolf Gravy (@WolfGravy) February 16, 2018

Have to assume, whichever West Brom players stole that taxi, that Claudio Yacob accepted a caution anyway — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) February 16, 2018

West Brom Fans This Season https://t.co/MdMrZUC71R — The Football Bible (@FootbaIlBibIe) February 16, 2018

Be sure to keep an eye out for Pardew's four unusual squad rotations this weekend...