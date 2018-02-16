VIDEO: Injured Talisman Wilfried Zaha Provides Encouraging Update for Crystal Palace Fans

Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha has provided Palace fans with an update on his recent knee injury.



The Ivorian injured his knee in The Eagles recent 1-1 draw with Newcastle, and was initially expected to be sidelined for around four weeks.

However, Zaha - who has become the Eagles most important player - has recently taken to Twitter to give fans hope, posting a video of himself working hard in the gym in order to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

The video, captured 'Recovery in full swing' will give Palace fans a renewed sense of optimism that their star man will return to action sooner than expected.

Zaha has been in great form this season, boasting the second highest number of successful take-ons in the Premier League this season, second only to Eden Hazard.

The Eagles currently sit in 15th place, just one point away from the relegation zone. Their next three games are against Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea so it is vital that Zaha returns as soon as possible, or they could be in real danger of falling out of England's top tier.