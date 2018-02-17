Aaron Cresswell Admits Surprise at West Ham Form Under Moyes But Warns Against Complacency

West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell has expressed his surprise upon hearing West Ham's impressive points tally since David Moyes took over as manager, but stressed that his team cannot afford to become complacent.

The Hammers have picked up 20 points from their last 12 Premier League games under Moyes and have moved up the table from 19th to the relative safety of 12th, although they are still only four points above the relegation places.

West Ham at the London Stadium under David Moyes:



Played: 8

Won: 3

Drawn: 4

Cresswell has started 11 of those 12 games, but admits that he did not fully realise the transformative effect that Moyes has had on the team and their form.

"I didn’t realise we'd collected that many points from those games and if we were to do that over the course of a whole season, you'd be sitting sixth or seventh in the league at the end of it, if you kept that tally up," said Cresswell, quoted by football.london.





"Twenty points in 12 games is a good return and certainly since the new manager has come in, we’ve had a turn in fortune and some good results.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

"It’s certainly not over, though, and we have eleven games to play and a lot of points to play for, so we’ve got to keep pushing and striving and hopefully we will be OK."

Victory over Watford last weekend eased West Ham's relegation worries, but they still need another ten points to reach the fabled 40-point safety mark. With tough-looking trips to Liverpool and in-form Swansea to come in the weeks ahead, the Hammers will be looking nervously over their shoulders..

Bournemouth in 10th and Stoke in 19th are separated by just six points, making this one of the most tightly-contested relegation battles in recent memory.