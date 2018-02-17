Antonio Conte Delighted With Opportunity to Rest Stars in Hull Clash as Blues Prepare for Barcelona

Antonio Conte has praised his side for the way they performed against Hull City on Friday night in the FA Cup, but was quick to shift the focus to their crunch tie with Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Chelsea hit four past the Tigers in less that 45 minutes and used the second half to rest some key players such as Pedro, Cesc Fàbregas and Oliver Giroud - who opened his account with his new side on the night. Meanwhile, the likes of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Marcos Alonso missed out completely.

Conte said after the game, as reported by BBC Sport: "Good game, good performance. It was great for us. The most important thing is that we are in the next round. Now we have to prepare for the game against Barcelona.''

The Italian manager made clear that he is very glad that he was able to rest as many players as possible and how his team now have the best possible chance of overcoming Barcelona through having so many players fit and available.

He continued: "It was a positive night for us because we had the opportunity to rest some important players. At the same time, I saw players in good form. I have different options. Now we have three days to make the best decision for the game against Barcelona.

Chelsea's run of fixtures after tonight's game against Hull:



⚽ Barcelona (h)

⚽ Man Utd (a)

⚽ Man City (a)

⚽ Palace (h)

⚽ Barcelona (a)

⚽ Burnley (a)

⚽ Tottenham (h) pic.twitter.com/cpykcF7gpv — Coral (@Coral) February 16, 2018

"For sure when I go home, I have many good doubts because I have to try to make the best decision for Tuesday and to have many options is good for me and good for the team."

Conte finished his interview by reassuring viewers that despite a tough few weeks, his side are very much ready to face Barcelona on Tuesday and then Manchester United and City in the following fixtures.

He added: "We lost two games at the end of a busy period. Now we have the right confidence again. But in the next two weeks we have to play massive games and we must be strong – Barcelona, United and City. We are ready."