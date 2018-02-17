Arsenal Eye Move for Lyon Star as Arsene Wenger Looks to Complete Deal Before World Cup

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir has emerged as Arsenal's primary target in the summer transfer window, with Arsene Wenger looking to complete a deal for the Frenchman before the start of the 2018 World Cup.

The Daily Mail reports that Lyon are reluctant to sell one of their star players, but may be tempted to part with Fekir for a fee in excess of £45m.

Lyon have already shown a willingness to part with their best players if the money is right. They sold Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for £52.7m last summer, which now looks like a very shrewd bit of business, as Lacazette has struggled to recreate his Ligue 1 form at the Emirates.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Hector Bellerin Claims Alexis Sanchez Demanded 'Too Much' During His Time at Arsenal)

Now Arsenal are looking to dip into the French market again to snap up Fekir, who has previously been a target for Real Madrid. Arsenal scout Gilles Grimandi has watched Fekir on a number of occasions and the Gunners are now ready to make a move.

Many expect Fekir be a part of France's squad that travels to Russia this summer, despite limited playing time for his country. He has made ten appearances for Les Bleus, but all have been from the bench.

20 - Nabil Fekir is the first French player in the Top 5 European Leagues to reach the 20 goals scored in all comps this season. Russia. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 7, 2018

Fekir has excelled at club level this season, scoring 16 goals in Ligue 1 and 21 in all competitions. The most recent of these was this week, in Lyon's 3-1 Europa League win over Villarreal. He also scored against Everton in the group stages.

This form has turned heads around Europe and Wenger will be eager to complete a deal for Fekir before others swoop in to steal him away.