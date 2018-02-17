Barcelona Boss Valverde Says He 'Hasn't Even Thought' About Andres Iniesta's Potential Departure

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has insisted that he hasn't thought about the potential of star man Andres Iniesta departing club, amid rumours of a possible transfer to China in the summer.

It was reported recently that Iniesta was 'thinking about' his Barcelona future after Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian had made an 'enormous bid' for the player.

Nos dejamos dos puntos, una lástima. Ahora a recuperar esta semana y a seguir!!! Confianza siempre! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/qFzkWxN6r0 — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) February 11, 2018

Despite the growing speculation over the future of his star man, Valverde has insisted that he hasn't thought about Iniesta leaving the club, as reported by Sport English.

"If that happens, if he had an offer, we would talk about it," Valverde said. "But I have nothing to say about it at the moment because I have not even thought about it.





"I can’t comment on every news story that comes out. Andres is our player, he is with us and we want him to keep helping is like he usually does."

One player that has already left the Nou Camp for China is Javier Mascherano, and for the time being at least, it remains unlikely that Iniesta will follow suit.

However, with the arrival of Philippe Coutinho it seems as though the Spaniard's time in the limelight is coming to a close and therefore a move to China in the summer or next year may be on the cards for the legendary midfielder.