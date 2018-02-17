Bayern Boss Jupp Heynckes Admits to Missing Recent Win Over Schalke After 'Oversleeping'

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has admitted that he missed his side's win over Schalke 04 last week - by oversleeping by mistake.

Heynckes wasn't in the dug out last Saturday due to illness, leaving assistant manager Peter Hermann to take charge of the Bavarians. And while at home with every intention of watching his side Heynckes missed the game itself by oversleeping by mistake, as reported by Bild.

"On Saturday while I was sitting at home ill, I missed the Bayern match against Schalke by oversleeping by mistake."

The absence of Heynckes wasn't felt however as the Bavarians went on to win 2-1 and extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 18 points.

Striker Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga record of scoring in 11 consecutive home games against the Royal Blues as he bagged his 19th in the league.

Up next for Bayern is a trip to struggling Wolfsburg on Saturday, and with their first leg of the Champions League knockout rounds on Tuesday, Heynckes is expected to rest some of his key men as they look to win the famous European competition for the sixth time in their history.