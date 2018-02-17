Chelsea Star Pedro Claims UCL Meeting With Barcelona Will Be a 'Special Game' for Him

Chelsea star Pedro claims the Champions League clash against Barcelona will be a 'special game' for him as he comes up against his old club.

Pedro left the Nou Camp back in 2015 and since then has gone on to win the Premier League with the Blues.

Chelsea face the Catalan giants in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday, and speaking ahead of the game Pedro has claimed that the game will be extra special for him as he comes up against his old team, as reported by Goal.

"We are back in a good form, with confidence before this huge game as you say against Barcelona.





"For us it is good to be back in that sort of form. We've had two very good games now. We have to continue like this and prepare for the game against Barcelona in the same way.

"It will be strange for sure at the start but it will be good to see my old team-mates again who I played with for so many years. It will be a special game for me for sure. They are the same every year. They are playing great football in La Liga, they are in the cup final as well."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Pedro then responded to questions about his former teammate Lionel Messi, and the Spaniard stated that his friend and former colleague is still 'the best in the world'.

"He’s always the same," he added. "What can I say of him that I haven't before? He is the best in the world, he always makes the difference and it will be very difficult to stop him."

Chelsea rested the majority of their key men on Friday as they beat Hull City 4-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and therefore with the likes of Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata fresh for the game on Tuesday the Blues will be going all out to pull off a shock and knock the La Liga leaders out of the competition.