Inter Boss Spalletti Responds to Criticism From Roma Coach Di Francesco and Club Legend Totti

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has taken a dig at his old club AS Roma, following comments made by the Giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco and club legend Francesco Totti about Spalletti.

Spalletti was asked about the comments made by Di Francesco, who in his press conference claimed that the teams ahead of Roma in the table barely have a shot on goal, and it's fair to say that the Italian wasn't best pleased by the comments, as reported by Football Italia.

“There are other sides ahead of Roma too,” noted Spalletti. “If he was referring to us, and it wouldn’t be the first time, I say that I agree with him.

“Roma could’ve been much higher up the table, as in previous years they would’ve been challenging for the Scudetto along with Juventus and Napoli. I assume that’s what he’s referring to.”

Earlier in the week, Totti reiterated his dislike towards Spalletti and the way the manager handled his final season, however the Inter boss brushed off these comments and claimed that he was 'always open' with Totti while at Roma.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Antonio Candreva's Agent Reveals Inter Star Came Close to Joining Chelsea Last Year)

“Totti expressed himself unequivocally. I was always open to him and always will be. If that’s the way he feels, then I’m sorry, but it marks a definitive point. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Inter are one point ahead of Roma in the league standings, and it seems as though mind games are starting to creep in as both coaches look to get an edge over their opponent in the hopes of gaining an advantage in the latter stages of the season.