Jose Mourinho Reveals Injured Man Utd Pair 'Have a Chance' of Recovering for Sevilla Fixture

Manchester United have been given a huge injury boost after José Mourinho confirmed that Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera could return to the squad ahead of their trip to Seville in midweek.

The Portuguese manager will also have Eric Bailly, who has been sidelined for three months with an ankle injury, available for selection when Manchester United travel to Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Saturday.

"Bailly is back," Mourinho confirmed in his press conference on Friday, as quoted by ESPN.

When asked if Rashford and Herrera would return to the Manchester United squad against Sevilla, the Portuguese boss said: "They have a chance. Let's go step by step. The next one is the one that, tomorrow 7.30 p.m., we are out of the FA Cup or we are in the quarter final.

"Tomorrow is black or white. It's not grey. Tomorrow is really important because it's a knockout match.

Clearing the Air: Jose Mourinho 'Holds Hour Long Meeting' With Paul Pogba Amid Reports of Old ... @Joanna_1602 https://t.co/5Ow3NAcm84 — Man United Pro (@ManchesterUPro) February 17, 2018

"We are going to face the game in the best possible way," he continued. "Sevilla is half of a knock-out, so not so crucial as Huddersfield, but almost."

Manchester United don't return to Premier League action until next Sunday when Antonio Conte's Chelsea make the long trip up to Old Trafford.

The two giants of English football were separated by just one goal when the two sides met back in November, with Álvaro Morata's strike proving to be enough to keep all three points in west London.