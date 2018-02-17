Leicester Boss Insists Riyad Mahrez Transfer Saga Is 'Behind Us' After Narrow FA Cup Win

Claude Puel has claimed that the transfer fiasco surrounding Riyad Mahrez's proposed move to Manchester City in January can now be left in the past after the Algerian had an encouraging return at the King Power Stadium on Friday.

The 26-year-old winger was given his first start in a Leicester shirt against Sheffield United after returning from a strike and claimed an important assist in the Foxes' 1-0 victory.

Mahrez was, for the most part, given a warm welcome by the home supporters on Friday and Leicester City's manager believes that the club can now finally move on from the whole transfer saga.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"It's behind us," Puel said, as quoted by Goal. "Riyad came back with high quality and it is a good feeling for us of course.

"It was good support from the fans to Riyad and important to remain a good feeling for the future. I said before it was important to remain united after this situation but it was good in the end to see the good feeling.

Mahrez has thought, moved and played quicker than anyone on the pitch. Conjured delicious assist for Vardy. Lit up the game.

He's right to think he can play for a 'bigger' club...and Leicester were right to want him for a little bit longer. — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) February 16, 2018

(You may also like Leicester Boss Claude Puel Claims 'Example' Vardy Has Many More Years at the Top)

"The most important thing was to win the game and to see again Jamie and Riyad play together is a good feeling. Riyad was a little frustrated at the end of the game because he wanted to score, but that is good."

Puel will now be hoping that his Algerian talisman can keep up his form when the Foxes host a relegation-threatened Stoke City next week.