Liverpool Lead Premier League Rivals in Race to Sign Out of Favour Real Madrid Star Dani Ceballos

Liverpool will look to test Real Madrid's resolve to hang on to Dani Ceballos in the summer, according to reports in Spain.

Don Balon has claimed that the Premier League outfit will attempt to sign the 21-year-old once the 2017/18 campaign ends, and they may not face too great a struggle given how little action Ceballos has seen for the reigning La Liga champions this term.

The former Real Betis star opted to move to Santiago Bernabeu last August over the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, but he has been made to pay for his decision with only two league starts for Los Blancos since then.

Ceballos will surely have been aware of the competition for places within Real's set up before choosing them, but the playmaker will have hoped to have had more faith placed in him by Zinedine Zidane than the 16 appearances he has made.

Ceballos had started five of the six Copa del Rey matches that Real played during this term but, that aside, the bulk of his appearances have come from the substitutes' bench in the league and Champions League.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has concerns over the future of Emre Can as well as looking for a long-term replacement to the departed Philippe Coutinho, and a move for Ceballos would appeal in that regard.

However, the Reds would seemingly face competition for the Spain Under-21 international's signature if he were to become available, with north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham also said to be interested in him.

Any of that Premier League trio would be able to fork over a significant amount of cash to Real for Ceballos, but it is unclear if club president Florentino Perez would be willing to sanction his sale.

After all, Ceballos is still rated as one of the best young midfielders in Europe, and Real would only kick themselves if he departs and goes on to storm England's top flight.

