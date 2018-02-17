Liverpool Tipped to Make Shock Move for Tottenham Star as Doubts Grow Over Emre Can's Future

Liverpool are keeping tabs on developments with Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama as the midfielder - who has seen his game time limited this season - has been deemed a possible replacement for Emre Can.

The Reds are bracing themselves for Can to leave on a free transfer in the summer - with Juventus his most likely destination - as he has yet commit his future at Anfield, and despite having signed RB Leipzig's Naby Keita the club are reportedly eager to further bolster their midfield ranks.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have now turned their attention to Wanyama due to Can's uncertain future, where their interest has been boosted after noticing his drop in game time under Mauricio Pochettino.

Following his return from a knee injury the 26-year-old has predominantly featured off the bench for Tottenham, with recent starting appearances only coming in Spurs' FA Cup ties with AFC Wimbledon and Newport County.

Liverpool know more than must just how much impact Wanyama can have off the bench as a 12 minute cameo against the Reds at Anfield saw him tilt the game in Tottenham's favour after blasting a thunderous strike into the back of the net in the 2-2 draw.

HOT TAKE!



Unrealistic scenario, but if Liverpool had the choice to sign 1/3 of Alderweireld, Wanyama and Kane, I’d sign Wanyama. — Olli Emmerson (@Oliver_Emmerson) February 16, 2018

The former Southampton man would fit in seamlessly with Liverpool's former south coast members having played alongside the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren.

Whilst understood to be simply airing his thoughts, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard supported a move for the 26-year-old when speaking on BT Sport.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The former Reds skipper said: "I think Liverpool would benefit from a monster of a central midfielder, a holder. A Wanyama-type player who does sit in and is disciplined, and he would give more protection to the back four.





"Emre Can's leaving, obviously Keita's coming in. But Keita is a No 8, Keita is a dribbler, and a runner."





The situation has also peaked the interest of Manchester United and Chelsea, with the latter having long made their admiration for the Kenya international known.