Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to comment on recent speculation surrounding Toby Alderweireld's future in north London.

The former Atlético Madrid center-back will be entering the final year of his contract next season and a number of clubs are understood to be interested in prising the Belgium international away from Spurs in the summer.

However, Pochettino has flat out refused to give his thoughts on recent transfer speculation surrounding Alderweireld as well as his own future with Tottenham.

"I am not going to speak about rumors. You know very well I never speak about rumors,” Pochettino said, as quoted by talkSPORT. "There are many rumors about different players in the media and different rumors about myself too.

"You know I am not going to speak about rumors."

Real Madrid are the most recent side to be linked with a move for the 28-year-old who many believe to be the best defender in the Premier League.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also understood to be monitoring Alderweireld's situation as the defender appears to be locked in a dispute with Tottenham over his potential wages in a new contract.

If Spurs fail to tie the defender down to a new contract this summer and refuse to sell Alderweireld next January, the ex-Southampton star will be able to walk away from north London on a free transfer in 2019.