Mauricio Pochettino Refuses to Address Rumours Over Spurs Star's Exit Amid Man Utd Links

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to comment on recent speculation surrounding Toby Alderweireld's future in north London.





The former Atlético Madrid centre-back will be entering the final year of his contract next season and a number of clubs are understood to be interested in prising the Belgium international away from Spurs in the summer.

Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are not good enough for Man United as individuals or a pairing. Everyone can see that at this stage.



That’s the next area for improvement and you can see a bid for Toby Alderweireld next summer unless Spurs sort that contract #MUFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) February 11, 2018

However, Pochettino has flat out refused to give his thoughts on recent transfer speculation surrounding Alderweireld as well as his own future with Tottenham.





"I am not going to speak about rumours. You know very well I never speak about rumours,” Pochettino said, as quoted by talkSPORT. "There are many rumours about different players in the media and different rumours about myself too.





"You know I am not going to speak about rumours."

Real Madrid are the most recent side to be linked with a move for the 28-year-old who many believe to be the best defender in the Premier League.

Just pay Toby Alderweireld what he wants. Best CB in the PL — Mo (@MIG311200) February 15, 2018

Manchester United and Chelsea are also understood to be monitoring Alderweireld's situation as the defender appears to be locked in a dispute with Tottenham over his potential wages in a new contract.





If Spurs fail to tie the defender down to a new contract this summer and refuse to sell Alderweireld next January, the ex-Southampton star will be able to walk away from north London on a free transfer in 2019.