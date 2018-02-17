Real Madrid Star Revealed to Have 'Played Injured for an Hour' in Crucial Victory Over PSG

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos has been revealed to have heroically played through pain barrier for over an hour during his side's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The German international suffered knee ligament damage after colliding with Kylian Mbappe in the 34th minute, however Kroos went on to play the entire 90 minutes which saw Los Blancos secure a two goal advantage over the Parisians after notching a 3-1 win, following a double from Cristiano Ronaldo and a strike from Marcelo.

Real Madrid came under scrutiny for failing to pull Kroos from the game as his time on the sidelines could have been extended with further damage sustained throughout the match.

However, the 28-year-old himself is said to have failed to acknowledge that he suffered a serious injury as adrenaline kicked in to power him through the remainder of the game, one where he went on to cover more than 13 kilometres - as per Marca.

With the club's bench unaware of any issue the Germany international continued to play a vital role in controlling the affair and tipping the tie in Real Madrid's favour.

Toni Kroos injured his left knee ligaments in the 34th minute against PSG. He went on to play the whole match and covered the most ground (13.3km). Warrior. pic.twitter.com/8HNV2J3ClN — Football Facts (@FootbalIFact) February 16, 2018

However, whilst a time-frame has yet to be given by the club medical experts have claimed Kross is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks, where he could be set to miss the return leg at Parc des Princes on March 6.





Los Blancos will therefore be without their midfield maestro for potentially their next four league clashes, all which could prove vital in propelling the reigning La Liga champions further up the table.