Renato Sanches Expected to Make Swansea Comeback in March & Travels Back to Munich for Treatment

Portuguese star Renato Sanches has returned to Bayern Munich for treatment on a hamstring injury, and is expected to make his Swansea City comeback next month.

Sanches suffered a setback during Swansea's FA Cup tie against Notts County last month, and since then has been sidelined with injury.

Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes openly admitted that Sanches had returned to get treatment and insisted that despite being on-loan at Swansea, that the midfielder is a 'very important man', as reported by ESPN.

Swansea sold their 2 best players in the summer and failed to replace them adequately. Renato Sanches came with a reputation of a world class talent who will lead the club on his own. Expectations put on his shoulders were very unrealistic and harsh. — RGA (@Regista_EN) February 5, 2018

"He is a very important man, and it's no secret that he is here," Heynckes told a news conference. "He is getting treatment from Dr. Muller-Wohlfahrt.

"Hasan Salihamidzic [Bayern's sporting director] is in constant contact with the player and his adviser. He still belongs to Bayern."

Meanwhile, Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal has stated that he expects the Portuguese international to be back to full fitness sometime next month, as quoted by the club's official website.

The whole Renato Sanches thing is a weird one. His such a good player I think he picked the wrong club too many manager changes there. Eddie Howe would of been good for him. — Chris Harvey (@ChrisHarvey16) February 5, 2018

"In the beginning they said it could be long term, but I believe he will come back next month," Carvalhal said. "That's my feeling. I think he will be back sooner than we expect."

Sanches hasn't had the greatest time in England so far, and due to his poor form and string on recent injuries the midfielder could miss out on a seat on Portugal's plane to the World Cup in the summer.