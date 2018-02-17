Report Claims Chelsea Could Use Michy Batshuayi as Makeweight in Deal for BVB Wonderkid

Chelsea could be tempted into selling Michy Batshuayi to Borussia Dortmund this summer if it means the Blues get a headstart in the race to sign Christian Pulisic, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old winger has suitors from across Europe and has been linked with a move away from Dortmund for some time. However, no transfer of the Hershey-born attacker has ever materialised.

Chelsea's Batshuayi has hit the ground running since arriving in North Rhine-Westphalia on a short-term loan, and the Dortmund hierarchy are already thinking about making the move permanent.

Although the German side do have plenty of money in the bank after selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal, a big offer for their American starlet will be difficult for a club in Dortmund's position to turn down.

The Mail's report claims that Chelsea have been tracking Pulisic for over a year and seem eager to complete a deal ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Although a move for Pulisic before the competition in Russia kicks off doesn't seem to make too much sense - the USMNT failed to qualify for the World Cup - Chelsea's desire to get a deal done early could actually be linked to Batshuayi.

Should the former Marseille striker have a stellar competition, or a disastrous one, his transfer value could change dramatically and Chelsea could lose the upper hand in the race for Pulisic.